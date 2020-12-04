Hear Billie Eilish’s Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Something’

Billie Eilish has recorded a piano-only version of "Something." She performed her cover of the Beatles' hit during a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel. You can listen to it below.

"Something" is Eilish's third public crack at a ballad from the Fab Four. She sang "Yesterday" in February during the "In Memoriam" portion of the Oscars broadcast. Two months before that, she performed "I Will" with a ukulele on a "Carpool Karaoke" segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Coincidentally, "Something" composer George Harrison also played "I Will" on a ukulele in the Beatles' Anthology documentary.

Eilish, who turns 19 in two weeks, inadvertently drew the ire of classic rock fans in December 2019 when she admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had never heard of Van Halen and didn't know any of their songs. It began a war of words on social media between fans of both acts, but she soon found an ally in someone who was also thrust into the spotlight while still a teenager, Wolfgang Van Halen.

"If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool," he tweeted. "If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like."

"Something" originally appeared on Abbey Road, the last album the Beatles recorded while they were together. It was the initial Harrison song to be released as the A-side of a single – "The Inner Light" and "Old Brown Shoe" had been B-sides – and rose to No. 1. "Something" has since been covered by artists as diverse as Frank Sinatra, Booker T. and the MG's and, now, Eilish.

