Hilarious: The One Thing Every New Jersey Beach Needs Immediately!
Do you ever go to your favorite local beach and find it overwhelmingly crowded?
(Every summer day, right?)
Do you wish you good just sweep people off the beach and clear a little room for yourself and your family?
Well, somebody's got it all figured out in San Diego.
That "somebody" might not even be human!
Check out this super-funny video of a couple of that city's sea lions literally chasing people off the beach!
@favortown These sea lions made my day yesterday #california ♬ Apple bitten jeans beach boys 1964 - done4dayz
It reportedly started, of course, with a woman trying to take a selfie with the sea lions while they were sleeping.
So, who needs a little more elbow room on the beach?
Where can I get a sea lion or two?
