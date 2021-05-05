Production is officially underway on House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO and HBO Max. The show is set roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the members of House Targaryen during that time period. The show isn’t due to premiere for several months, but today HBO unveiled the first official look at the new cast and their characters.

Here are the first three images from the new series:

Along with those pictures, HBO also released the following descriptions of the new characters:

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything ... but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon ("The Sea Snake"): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As "The Sea Snake," the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

House of the Dragon is in production now and is expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

