‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best TV Series at Golden Globes

In its eight season run on HBO, Game of Thrones won 0 Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Drama.

House of the Dragon has already topped it.

This year’s Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Drama, went to House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that recently concluded its first season on HBO and HBO Max. The show was a ratings smash, critically acclaimed, and now it is a Golden Globe winner. The series beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Ozark (Netflix), and Severance (Apple TV+).

House of the Dragon was only nominated for one other Golden Globe this year; Emma D’Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, but lost to Zendaya from Euphoria. The other big winner of the night at the Globes on the TV side of things was Abbott Elementary, which won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, plus Best Actress in a Musical TV Series (Or a Comedy) for Quinta Brunson, as well as Best Supporting Actor in a TV series Musical (or a Comedy) for Tyler James Williams.

Game of Thrones was nominated for Best TV Series at the Globes on five different occasions, but lost each and every time. But the show did earn some accolades, including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage. And of course the show won a total of 59 Emmy Awards over the course of its eight-year run on cable. So it did just fine without a Best TV Series Drama Golden Globe, thank you very much.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is still available on HBO Max. The second season is currently in development.

