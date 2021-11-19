How Adele’s Fans Really Feel About Her New Album ’30’

Adele has returned to music for the first time in six years, and the superstar's fans couldn't be happier.

On Friday (Nov. 19), the "Easy on Me" singer released her fourth studio album, 30. Featuring soaring power ballads, fans can't get enough of the music. Listeners on social media prepared with bottles of wine and boxes of tissue — and it turns out, they were quite necessary.

Like Adele's past albums, this record is about love, but this time, it's about self-love and not about a tortured romance. While there are tracks that make you want to cry in your bed, other tunes were made for fans to dance to and celebrate themselves.

One of the fan favorites is "My Little Love," which features a voice note of Adele explaining her divorce from Simon Konecki to their 9-year-old son, Angelo. In it she tells him that she loves his father because he gave him to her, before she begins to cry.

“Mommy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently,” Adele tells her child. “I feel a bit confused.” When Angelo questions why she feels that way, Adele explains that she doesn't know what she's doing.

“Oh, at all?” he asks to which she replies, “At all.”

Another standout track is "Hold On," which is somehow relatable to anyone struggling to get through the day. Tyler Perry noted that the song is so powerful that it will "literally save and touch lives." If it sounds familiar to you, a snippet of the song is featured in the latest holiday Amazon ad.

One fan summed up their feelings after listening to the record perfectly: "I’m single but Adele has me ready to hire a divorce lawyer."

See some of the best social media reactions to Adele's 30, below.