How Many Masks Do You Own?

It's a new norm to walk into a store and see face masks hanging on a display. You can disposable masks, you can buy cloth masks, you can even buy N95's or face shields to keep you safe from possibly contracting the coronavirus. It's become a big market and all stores have them now, which is awesome. According to Signs.com, the average person has spent about $27 on masks this year. Women spend more on them than men, which doesn't surprise me and the average person owns about 6 different kinds of masks. Also, the average person wears a mask for almost three hours a day, so it makes sense why people have so many. Signs.com also found some info about mask sharing and hygiene, if you're interested, click here.

I personally own more than 6 cloth masks. I tried to avoid buying so many and I was doing well for a while. It's mostly my family members who see ones they think I'd like and they buy them for me. I have ones that have nautical themes and have anchors on them and boat wheels that my Dad got from a flea market down by him. Then I also have a few with the Blue Lives Matter flag on them and a few that are just solid colors. I like having them by my front door, in my car and in my work bag. You never know when you'll need one or sometimes I forget that I put them in the wash, so that's where the disposable ones come in handy. That way I can just put one of them on and be safe. I do try to listen to Dr. Fauci and either wear an N95 or wear a disposable mask with a cloth one on top. From his latest report, Dr. Fauci thinks we may still be wearing masks in 2022. Hey, if that's what I need to do to keep my family safe and healthy, I'll keep wearing and buying them.