I’m addicted…To Helping People Get Vaccine Appointments

My name is Chris, and I'm addicted to helping people get their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

If you've been trying to book an appointment for yourself or a friend or loved one, you may know the struggle. I've heard many people say, it felt like Christmas morning, or like winning the lottery, after finally scoring a very hard to find appointment.

I know the feeling. I've been caring for my parents (who are both in their 80s) ever since the world went into lockdown around this time last year. My sister and I couldn't take the risk of them contracting COVID-19. My mom has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and my dad is diabetic, so the outcome could have been deadly.

When the vaccines became available, I made it my job to get them appointments, constantly checking the news, social media, asking friends if they had the latest information. Let me tell you, it wasn't easy, it took a lot of time and effort, but, after registering them on about a dozen sites and lists, I got the calls, and made them both appointments, a day apart, at Penn Medicine Princeton. I cried when I got off the phone. It's been so stressful trying to keep them, and me and my family, safe through all of this. They have both gotten both doses, and I've had my first dose (I have an underlying condition), so I can breathe a little easier.

I know how many people are desperate to get the vaccine for themselves and their loved ones, and I wanted to help get them that same great feeling. I starting trying to help others get appointments online. My competitive spirit drives me too. I follow the Twitter bots and the Facebook pages that keep everyone up to date on when appointments "drop." I signed up for a CVS text alert. The more appointments I can make the better. Knowing that I'm helping so many people puts a smile on my face. It doesn't hurt that I'm up at 4:30am every morning for my show, and that is when a lot of appointments become available, so I'm ready. I've learned the tricks, like to skip the unnecessary online fields, start at the intake form, etc. I have a friend who's also helping tons of people get an appointment. Someone alerted her, so she could get an appointment, so she wants to pay it forward (You rock, Jen).

It's like a puzzle, and I love figuring it out to help people.