The acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be taking up residence at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City starting July 8 through Aug. 28.

The three-dimensional exhibit promises projections of more than 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks in a space of more than 30,000 square feet. According to the tour’s managers, over 2.5 million tickets have been sold worldwide for the tour.

“An imaginative and fully immersive adventure, ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work,” said Mathieu St-Arnaud, of Normal Studio, in a news release. “Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses.”

Normal Studio is a co-producer of the show, along with Paquin Entertainment.

According to its website, Paquin Entertainment “focuses on maximizing opportunities to present and distribute the creative efforts of its producers, creators and artists on a global scale, contributing to their respective potential.”

You can get something of a preview (and buy tickets) at the tour’s website.

According to a press release, “Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.”

Tickets range from $33.99 to $73.99 and are on sale now.

