Issa Rae and Louis Diame Are Married

Issa Rae is married! On Sunday (July 25), the Hollywood multi-hyphenate said "I do" with longtime love Louis Diame in a fairytale ceremony in the South of France.

The star shared the happy news in a cheeky Instagram slideshow showing off her stunning gown, writing, "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

For the wedding, Rae wore her hair pulled back in a sleek waist-length ponytail, which perfectly complemented her long, cathedral-style veil. Her above-mentioned custom Vera Wang dress featured a soft sweetheart neckline and lush detailing on the bodice, while her besties all donned rosy blush-colored dresses for their duties as bridesmaids. (For his part, Diame wore a stylish red velvet tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana.)

News of the star's engagement to her businessman beau first broke back in 2019, when her Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji gushed over it while attending the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. "

"We're very excited for her," Ellis revealed to Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet that night, while Orji added that the costars "all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

While Insecure's upcoming fifth season will be its last, Rae is next slated to voice Spider-Woman in the forthcoming sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Get a look at Rae's stunning wedding photos below.