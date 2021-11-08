‘Wicked’ Fans Launch Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Upcoming Movie Adaptation

Concerned fans have launched a petition urging Universal Studios to protect the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked from James Corden.

The Late Late Show host and actor has starred in several recent movie adaptations of popular musicals. His résumé includes appearances in the absolute hairball that was Cats; Ryan Murphy's spin on The Prom; and the most recent version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello. He also landed in Into The Woods back in 2014.

Although the actor has a background in movie musicals, it's safe to say casting him in Wicked would not be a popular choice. You could argue his involvement in the dismal Cats alone would disqualify Corden from the project. However, certain fans have taken more drastic steps to show how they feel about him coming anywhere near Wicked.

Some turned to Change.org to express their distaste in casting him in the movie after it was revealed that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande landed starring roles. The big-voiced performers will play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

"James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie," the simple but pointed petition reads. It received more than 34,000 signatures within the last three days, and the petition does not appear to be losing steam as it rapidly approaches 35,000 signatures as of publishing time.

Several petitioners explained why they co-signed the campaign on the website.

"James Corden is the worst and ruins every movie musical he's in," one user wrote. "I'm literally begging don't let him anywhere near Wicked."

"We've been through enough," another pleaded.

"Society has moved past the need for James Corden in musical films. Wicked does not need him to intervene," another pointed out.

Another user highlighted the cringe-inducing flash mob Corden participated in with co-stars Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter to promote Cinderella. You can relive the moment the actor pelvic thrusted to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" while wearing a rat costume, below.

The actor's name also trended on Twitter after Erivo and Grande shared their happy casting news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We'll have to wait and see if the campaign is enough to keep Corden off the cast list. It is still unclear who else will be joining Erivo and Grande in the project, but we should learn more in the coming months.