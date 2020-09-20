Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 20, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
High Surf advisory in effect, and High Risk of rip currents.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 63°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 71°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:44a
|Low
Sun 5:07p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:31p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 4:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:32a
|Low
Sun 4:43p
|High
Sun 10:53p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:14a
|Low
Sun 4:35p
|High
Sun 10:35p
|Low
Mon 4:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:40a
|High
Sun 2:24p
|Low
Sun 9:12p
|High
Mon 2:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:35a
|Low
Sun 5:06p
|High
Sun 10:58p
|Low
Mon 5:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:14a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 8:46p
|High
Mon 1:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 11:22a
|Low
Sun 5:34p
|High
Sun 11:45p
|Low
Mon 5:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:37p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 4:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:16p
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:25a
|Low
Sun 4:41p
|High
Sun 10:50p
|Low
Mon 4:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:04a
|High
Sun 11:27a
|Low
Sun 5:39p
|High
Sun 11:51p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).