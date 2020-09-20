Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Surf advisory in effect, and High Risk of rip currents.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 63° Winds From the Northeast

16 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)

14 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 68° - 71°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:44a Low

Sun 5:07p High

Sun 11:05p Low

Mon 5:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:31p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 4:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:32a Low

Sun 4:43p High

Sun 10:53p Low

Mon 4:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:14a Low

Sun 4:35p High

Sun 10:35p Low

Mon 4:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:40a High

Sun 2:24p Low

Sun 9:12p High

Mon 2:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:35a Low

Sun 5:06p High

Sun 10:58p Low

Mon 5:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:14a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 8:46p High

Mon 1:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 11:22a Low

Sun 5:34p High

Sun 11:45p Low

Mon 5:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:37p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 4:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:16p Low

Mon 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:25a Low

Sun 4:41p High

Sun 10:50p Low

Mon 4:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:04a High

Sun 11:27a Low

Sun 5:39p High

Sun 11:51p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).