Kid Drops Engagement Ring Into Ocean as Dad Proposes [VIDEO]

Oh, no.

Watch as a little girl drops the engagement ring her dad had for her mom into the ocean below.

The man here was down on one knee and planned to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. He also decided to let their kid hold the ring so that her mom could take it from her.

Well, things did not go as planned as the kid dropped the ring and it fell between the cracks on the pier.

The ring fell into the water but the man was quick enough to get to it and he found it.

We hope that their marriage doesn't start off as rough as the engagement, and I hope that they play this video nonstop at their wedding reception.