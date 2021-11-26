Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Join TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are officially TikTokers!

On Thursday (Nov. 25), the pair officially joined the social media platform with a joint account @KimandNorth. The mother-daughter duo quickly racked up over 140,000 followers in just 24 hours.

The very first video that they posted was of their "spa day" using Kylie Jenner's beauty products from her new skincare line. The two lip-sync to Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and rated the products "ten out of ten."

Although the KKW makeup creator and her oldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, don't have a TikTok bio just yet, they did add a sweet profile photo of them hugging.

At first, fans believed that it was a fake parody account. Kim confirmed through her Instagram account that it was their legitimate account since the profile has yet to be verified. Kim has since deleted the Instagram post.

North also gave fans a peek at how their family celebrated Thanksgiving with pumpkins, numerous balloons and hay barrels. The fun didn't end there, the two posted videos of them riding in golf carts, their fashion choices and even a dance video to Adele's "Easy on Me."

North showed fans around their pool area, closet, impressive hat collection and shared just how they decorate for Christmas on Thanksgiving.

Kourtney Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick also share a joint TikTok account @PandKourt. The TikTok shows off Penelope's life in luxury complete with vacations, private jets, skincare routines and interacting with her famous family.