Kim Kardashian Wants to Join the MCU for Her Next Acting Role

In a new cover story for Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian gets candid about her life in law school, her kids and more. She also reveals that if given the chance, she would love to join the MCU.

"Would I act?" Kardashian pondered when asked if she would venture into the film world after doing Saturday Night Live.

"I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to," she shared.

Kim Kardashian and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is probably not a combination that would immediately strike anyone's mind, but it would certainly make a splash.

Folks reacted to the notion via social media after the interview came out. Some thought it would be fun, while others weren't too enthused.

Some even referenced a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip of Kardashian not knowing who Thor or Chris Hemsworth are.

Kim Kardashian isn't the first celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the blockbuster MCU franchise.

Dune star Timothée Chalamet apparently auditioned for the role of Spider-Man and has expressed his love for the character online.

Similarly, actress Jessica Chastain passed on a role in Doctor Strange in hopes of being able to play a major superhero part in a future MCU film, while Janelle Monae expressed interest in playing a role in Black Panther.

Screen legend Keanu Reeves has also said he would be "honored" to join the MCU.

"It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that," Reeves said in 2021.

We might even see Adam Sandler suit up for a superhero adventure someday, since he reportedly auditioned for the roles of Rocket Raccoon and Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, Eddie Redmayne said he would love to play "some sort of weird English baddie."

Most recently, Harry Styles hopped into Eternals as Eros/Starfox and may be returning for more MCU hi-jinks.