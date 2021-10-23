KJ Apa Reveals Desire to Compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ as Alter Ego Fifi

KJ Apa would love to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race in the future as his "feminine" alter ego, Fifi.

In a new interview with NME, Apa spoke about his viral Fifi TikTok account for the very first time. He introduced the world to Fifi in July 2020 by creating the account @FifiisQueen where he freely performed a number of dances and lip-syncs. "There is only one queen and her name is Fifi," his bio reads.

“No one’s asked me about Fifi before, but she’s been living inside of me for a long time,” Apa revealed to the outlet. “I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, ten years old. She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality. My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid – I’d put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that part [of myself]. It was epic.”

Fans can't get enough of the clips, at the time of this article's publication, he has amassed over 3.2 million followers and over 24.1 million likes. As of now, Fifi has looked like what Apa normally looks like, he's even shot some of the videos on the set of Riverdale with his co-star Lili Reinhart in the background. In the future, he "definitely" plans on creating a fully made-up face complete with a wig.

“I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and I’ve told my agents I want to be on that show,” he continued. “But at the same time, RuPaul’s Drag Race and the characters on that show, they’re the real deal, they’re the most authentic. I don’t think I’d be allowed on that show because I’m not the real deal. But why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it’s not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really enjoy that [side of myself].”

When asked if Fifi would ever make an appearance on the hit teen CW show, he said, “I should ask Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale], though!”