Kodak Black Name-Drops Megan Thee Stallion on New Song ‘Drive the Boat’ – Listen

Kodak Black has name-dropped Megan Thee Stallion on a new snippet of an upcoming track.

The clip surfaced on March 20 and is titled "Drive The Boat." "Walked out the Feds like a bodybuilder/I shoot a nigga in the head, I face time a nigga," Kodak raps on the preview. "I told her man, don't call the phone when I be vibing wit' her/Dropped her a bracelet off Patron 'cause I'm a fly lil nigga/Everything I say turn into a quote, you can go ask Meg Thee Stallion/I asked 'em to let me drive the boat, they thought I was Lil Yachty."

As previously reported, last March while he was still in prison, Kodak to exception to Megan taking credit for the "drive the boat" catchphrase that he claimed to have coined in 2019. Initially quoted by Kodak on Instagram Live, the phrase was then popularized by Megan to mean pouring up straight liquor. “I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Shit Pretty,” Kodak commented on social media about the situation at the time.

While Megan has not commented on the situation, Kodak recently seemingly pressed the issue again last week. "You Know What , Ima Pull Up On Jit Wit Bout 200 Bands Or Sumn Since I Raned Off Wit Da Man Quote Got Rich Off It & Ain’t Mention Em Nan Time' Who Shoulda Said Dat Twitter?" he wrote on Twitter. "I’m Lit I Ain’t Old & Washed Up Somewhere Hating On Young Niggas I’m Jus Over Here Counting This Money But Still Pointing Dat Shit Out Y’all B On Dick !!! Make a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my shit & I B Coming For My Money."

Megan is fresh off winning three Grammy awards including Best Rap Song ("Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyonce), Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.

