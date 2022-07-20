Lady Gaga Dognapper Released From Jail Due to ‘Clerical Error,’ U.S. Marshals Offering $5,000 Reward

Hide your dogs and your dog walkers: Lady Gaga's dognapper was mistakenly released from jail.

The Washington Post reports James Howard Jackson, one of the men arrested for stealing Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting her dog walker in 2021, was accidentally released from jail April 6 due to a "clerical error."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has now requested the help of the U.S. Marshals Service to track him down.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information related to his whereabouts.

While Gaga has not commented on the situation, her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, posted a statement to Instagram.

"While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error," he wrote. "I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be. Thank you to everyone who is supporting me during this time."

On Feb. 24, 2021, Jackson shot Fischer and stole two of the pop star's dogs. Jackson was accompanied by four others who have each been charged with accessory, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Surveillance footage was released at the time which revealed Fischer crying for help after being attacked in Hollywood.

Fischer survived but was hospitalized following the attack. During the scuffle, he managed to save one of the three dogs, Asia.

After the incident, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for her dogs, Koji and Gustav. The dogs were returned to her two days later.

According to The Washington Post, French bulldogs are frequently the target of dognappers due to their expensive price.