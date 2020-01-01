Who Did Lady Gaga Kiss at Midnight on New Year’s Eve?

Does Lady Gaga have a new man?

The Joanne singer was spotted in a steamy smooch with a man with dark hair and a beard at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve (December 31). Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, who was reporting on Lady Gaga's "Jazz + Piano" residency" and the party at her band leader's after hours show, filmed the whole scene.

The new rumored couple were photographed holding hands and walking out of the Vegas club and into a SUV that was waiting to pick them up during the early hours on January 1.

This new spotting comes two months after she and Dan Horton, her audio engineer, broke up after almost three months of dating.

Regardless of who this man is, it looks like Gaga had a great time ringing in 2020!