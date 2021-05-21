Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Left Pregnant After Being Raped as a Teenager

Lady Gaga revealed that she was left pregnant after being raped as a teenager.

On Friday (May 21), the "Born This Way" singer was featured on the debut episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See.

During their conversation, Gaga spoke openly about the traumatic event after she publicly disclosed the sexual assault in 2014.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" she recalled with tearful eyes. "And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I just — I don't even remember."

Following the attack, Gaga remembered that she felt full-on pain and then went numb.

"And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months," she revealed.

Gaga said that she has the utmost respect for those survivors who do call out their abusers by name publicly. For her situation, she does not want to name her attacker as she does not want to see that person ever again.

The pain caused Gaga to experience a "psychotic break." She noted that she wasn't the same person and the pain itself was indescribable.

"I've had so many MRIs and scans where they don't find nothing. But your body remembers. I couldn't feel anything, I disassociated. It's like your brain goes offline," she explained.

She described the feeling as a "black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you're worthless and should die."

Gaga disclosed that she recently self-harmed. She admitted that self-harming only makes the person feel worse.

"You think you're gonna feel better because you're showing somebody, 'Hey, look, I'm in pain.' It doesn't help. I always tell people, 'Tell somebody, don't show somebody,'" she said.

Gaga confirmed that recovery is a lifelong process that should be taken seriously. She added that "even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad, and when I say feel bad, I mean, wanna cut, think about dying."

Gaga advised those who experienced a traumatic event to find a person that validates them and shared that the healing process is not straightforward.

"Everybody thinks [healing] is a straight line, that it's just like every other virus. That you get sick and then you get cured. But it's not like that, it's just not like that," she concluded.