Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ Music Video Is a Surreal, Cinematic Fever Dream: WATCH

Lady Gaga declares a pop emergency in her "911" music video.

Gaga released the music video for her latest Chromatica single on Friday (September 18), though it's more of a short film than music video.

The 34-year-old "Stupid Love" singer is seen in a variety of surreal settings and interactions throughout the first portion of the visual, before it's revealed that the whole ordeal was a dream and that Gaga was actually in a brutal car accident. (The video ends with Gaga on an ambulance stretcher being revived by a defibrillator.)

Watch the music video, below.

The pop star wrote the song about her relationship with the anti-psychotic medication, olanzapine.

"This was her truth and she wanted to write about it even though she knew it would be painful to 'go there," Gaga's producer Bloodpop told EW. "['911'] hit me particularly hard as well because at the time I had to get on medication for OCD and depression for the first time in my life."