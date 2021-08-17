Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Asking for Donations After Van Breaks Down During Road Trip

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is asking for help to continue a healing journey after he was shot while walking the singer's three dogs earlier this year.

Fischer created a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $40,000 to help him complete a six-month road trip. He made the request after the van he had been driving broke down two months into the journey. "A few days ago, I said goodbye to Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental that drove like a boat in high wind," he wrote.

"With just me, Trudy, 3 stuffed animals that resemble dogs I care for very much, and WAY too many personal items, across the US we teetered along for two months. At times I was scared. I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity."

However, the experience helped illuminate a path forward. "All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health," Fisher explained. "Having that understanding helped me frame what I need from the rest of this sabbatical: getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma."

He added, "This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved."

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe has raised approximately $4,500.

In February, Fischer was gunned down in Los Angeles when two of Gaga's dogs — Koji and Gustav — were stolen. The "Rain On Me" singer offered a $500,000 reward for their safe return and thanked Fisher for protecting her family.

"You're forever a hero," she wrote on Instagram after her beloved pets were recovered.

Fischer also thanked Gaga for her support. "I love you and thank you," he said. Entertainment Weekly reported that doctors had to remove a portion of Fischer's lung and added that it is widely reported the hit-maker covered Fischer's medical expenses.

In addition to the physical healing, he's been frank about the ongoing emotional trauma on Instagram. That comes especially as he has to revisit the moment with strangers who recognize him: "It’s a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I’m still healing from. People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again."

Five suspects have been arrested and charged since the attack.