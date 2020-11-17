Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash for Wearing Seemingly Useless Mesh Face Mask

Lana Del Rey has spoken out about wearing what appeared to be an ineffective, mesh face mask to her book signing last month.

On Tuesday (November 17), the “Summertime Sadness” singer corrected a Michigan Daily article that accused her of being “irresponsible” for wearing a mask with large holes in it during a global pandemic.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that,” she responded on Twitter.

Del Rey was publicly called out for wearing the netted mask while signing copies of her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, for large groups of fans in Los Angeles last month. Photos from the event led users to question its effectiveness in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Her response to the mask controversy comes after she shared her take on the hymn “On Eagle’s Wings,” which Joe Biden quoted in his first public speech since being confirmed as America’s new President-elect.