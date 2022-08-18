Leonardo DiCaprio recently purchased a $10 million home in Beverly Hills with five bedrooms and six bathrooms inside. The actor is now renting out his new California home for over $30,000 per month.

The 5,000-square-foot home is located in Beverly Hills Flats, which is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country. Built in 1936, the home sits on over a quarter-acre lot dotted with olive trees. It's been renovated since the last buyers purchased it in 2016.

The Beverly Hills house is just one of many properties DiCaprio owns in California, so it makes sense he would rent it out. Some features of the luxurious rental include a brass bar in the entertainment area, a kitchen covered in marble and a minibar in the master suite.

The backyard features a patio, fire pit and pool as well as a detached one-car garage with a guest house attached to it.

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's $10 Million Home in Beverly Hills Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills home that's just been listed as a rental.