Leslie Jordan to Appear on New Season of ‘MTV Cribs’

Fans will be posthumously invited into the home of the late Leslie Jordan on Season 19 of MTV Cribs. The 30-minute installment will feature Jordan giving the audience a personal tour of his home, alongside other celebrities featured in the episode.

The actor's 'crib' is expected to be showcased in Ep. 3, airing Nov. 3 on MTV. The episode will later be available for streaming on Paramount+. The homes of Kristin Cavallari and Ray J will also be included.

Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, just before the new season of Cribs premiered on Oct. 27. Early reports says he experienced a medical emergency while driving and crashed his vehicle into a building in Hollywood. He was 67 years old.

Season 19 of MTV Cribs also brings the homes of country artists Jessie James Decker and Jana Kramer to the screen. Decker and her husband Eric were a part of the season premiere episode with Nicole Scherzinger, which fans can watch at MTV.com. It's the second recent television appearance for the "Blue Jeans" singer, who was recently eliminated from this season of Dancing With the Stars on Disney+.

Details on Kramer's episode have not been confirmed yet.

Launched in 2000, Cribs gives audiences an inside look into the lavish homes that their favorite celebrities live in. The show ended its run in 2009 with Season 17, but the network resurrected it in 2021. This season's celebrities also include Adrienne Bailon, Antonio Brown, Ariel Winter, Cesar Milan, Chaor, Dennis Rodman and more.

MTV Cribs airs Thursdays at 9PM ET on MTV.