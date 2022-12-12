Liam Payne Apologizes for Bashing Former One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne has apologized for bashing his former One Direction bandmates.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), the "Strip That Down" singer addressed the negative comments he made back in June during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

It all started when he shared a selfie via his Instagram Story with the caption, "Patiently waiting for the blame and 'I blocked Liam' trend on Twitter if England loses."

Things turned serious when a fan responded, telling him that she laughed at his post. He thanked her and revealed how he felt when fans "turned on" him following the comments he made over the summer.

"It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for 3 months," he claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Story, according to the Daily Mail.

"You guys know I'm sorry about all that stuff. I love my boys ... [not] sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else," Payne continued.

"Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I'm really glad to lose it," he added.

Payne concluded his message with the hope that fans can forgive him and confirmed he is now able to laugh at the memes and jokes made at his expense: "Keep em coming."

Two days after the podcast interview aired in June, Payne apologized for the comments he made regarding Zayn Malik's upbringing and split from Gigi Hadid.

However, Payne did not address or apologize for saying he and Louis Tomlinson "hated each other" while they were in One Direction, among other negative statements.