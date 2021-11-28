Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiance Bader Shammas

Bader Shammas popped the question to Lindsay Lohan — and she said yes!

Lohan announced her engagement via Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 28).

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote alongside photos of her and Shammas, her square diamond engagement ring on full display as she gleefully smiled for the camera.

Lohan and Shammas' relationship has been kept mostly private and out of the public eye. In 2020, the actress briefly shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account and called Shammas her "boyfriend" before deleting the post.

Lohan and her new fiancé have been dating for the last two years. They met in Dubai, where Lohan has been living for the last seven years.

So, who exactly is Lindsay Lohan's beau, Bader Shammas?

Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse, an investment banking company. On his public Twitter account, he has re-posted several articles about his engagement.

A source close to the actress told The Sun that Shammas has been a "steady and stable presence in her life."

“He is a legitimate guy," the insider said. "He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse. They'll get married at some point. She is 34. It's just a matter of time.”

This is Lohan's second engagement. Back in 2016, she was engaged to Egor Tarabasov.