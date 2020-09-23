How did we miss this!? Macklemore looks like a whole new man after growing out his hair—which is, to fans' surprise, super curly!—and a mustache during COVID-19 quarantine this year.

The "Same Love" singer debuted his newest look on Sunday (September 20). The curly new 'do is a far cry from his previous signature mohawk style.

"Oh you didn’t think I was gonna hit the glow up during Covid?" the rapper captioned the post. "Tag someone that didn’t know I had natural curls and enter in a chance to win my secret recipe for the perfect dangles."

Fans quickly poked fun at his look and compared him to David Spade's character, Joe Dirt. "Come get your son @DavidSpade," one fan commented under the photos.

Spade got in on the joke: "When did I get that tattoo?" he commented in the comments.

Another fan wrote, "Macklemore went from thrift shopping to owning the thrift shop."

See Macklemore's new look, below.

Macklemore recently celebrated his single "Can't Hold Us" reaching one billion streams on Spotify. He received a plaque to commemorate the achievement.