Matt Damon’s Daughter Has a Hilarious Reason She Refuses to Watch ‘Good Will Hunting’

Apparently, not even winning an Oscar can make you a cool dad. On Sunday (July 19) Matt Damon dished on why his teenage daughter "refuses" to watch her dad in his Academy Award-winning breakout role in Good Will Hunting.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," the actor revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning while promoting his latest film, Stillwater, from this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Damon added during the chat that 15-year-old Isabella has a particularly LOL-worthy way of making sure her famous father says humble. "She just likes to give me s--t," he said. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

In all fairness, the 2016 action flick, which finds Damon battling ancient CGI monsters alongside Willem Dafoe as a guardian of the titular world wonder currently has a measly 35 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so maybe the teenager has a point. But has she seen The Martian, though? What about The Talented Mr. Ripley? We Bought a Zoo??

However, despite the regular onslaught of teenage sass, the actor explained why it remains important that he share his passion for his craft and career with his daughters. (He also shared 12-year-old Gia and 10-year-old Stella with wife Luciana.)

"I like that they know that I love my job," he said. "They know it's time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up."

Interestingly, while he starred in 2011's Contagion, Damon spent part of the pandemic isolated in a remote village on the Irish coast after a movie he was shooting in Europe was forced to halt production. His eldest daughter, meanwhile, was hunkered down in New York City, where she caught the virus but thankfully recovered.