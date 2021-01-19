Planet Princeton is reporting that the newly announced COVID-19 vaccine site at Mercer County Community College will not be open to the general public.

The news spread quickly throughout the community that there were plans in the works for the vaccine to be administered at the college's West Windsor campus and at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. A soft opening is planned for this week for the arena site and there were no other details about the college clinic, until now.

According to the article, the college was flooded with calls from concerned residents, wanting information on how they could register for an appointment to get the vaccine. It has now been revealed that the two clinics planned for next Thursday and Friday (January 28th and January 29th) is only for healthcare workers, emergency services workers, and others in phase 1A, as picked by their municipality.

Mercer County Community College students in the "professional phases of health profession programs such as nursing, radiography, physical therapy assistants, and medical laboratory technologists" will also be getting vaccinated, according to an email from the MCCC's Director of Public Relations to Planet Princeton.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, January 20th), at 12pm, you can try to make an appointment to receive a vaccine from Penn Medicine Princeton Health on the hospital's website. For more information, click here.

Governor Murphy announced today that New Jersey is expected to get an additional 100,000 vaccine doses in the next week.

Fingers crossed.