Miley Cyrus’ Brother Braison Cyrus Welcomes First Child: See How Aunt Miley Reacted

Miley Cyrus is an aunt!

The "Prisoner" singer's younger brother, Braison Cyrus, and his wife, Stella, welcomed their first child together. On Friday (June 11) the couple announced their baby boy Bear Chance Cyrus' birth via Instagram.

Stella gave birth on June 8 at 10:05 PM, with Bear weighing in at 9 lbs.

"God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him," Braison wrote. "I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family [for] offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."

Stella shared photos of her cradling her newborn and said that their little family is "more exhausted and more in love" than they could have ever prepared for.

"Beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus, my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor," Stella captioned the sweet images. "Also, it needs to be said that all moms are bada--es ... this s--t is not easy."

Aunt Miley shared a cute Instagram Story to celebrate her nephew's arrival. Miley posted a photo of Braison's black sandals with a caption that praised her sister-in-law.

"My little brother's 'funeral shoes' because they are the only black shoes he has," she wrote. "Congrats on becoming a dad ... Great to know you're still an idiot. And my gorgeous sister in law who is 4EVR my idol! Most bad a-s ever! Love you famillllyyyyy!"

Braison and Stella tied the knot in November 2019 and announced that they were expecting this past December.

See the family's posts, below.

@MileyCyrus Instagram Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella McBride Cyrus (@stellamcyrus)