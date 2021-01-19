Miley Cyrus Prefers Being in Same Sex Relationships

Sorry guys, Miley Cyrus thinks girls are “way hotter” than men.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, the 28-year-old singer explained why she has preferred being in same sex relationships and revealed her personal preferences regarding the aesthetics of genitalia.

“The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever,” she shared. “Like, if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b--ch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too.”

“But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space,” Cyrus added.

Plastic Hearts singer recently revealed to Barstool Sports that her home is decorated with various sex toys as sculptures.

“Girls are way hotter. We know this," she confessed. "Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d--ks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d--s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”

“It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up," the "Midnight Sky" singer admitted. "That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t--s are prettier than b--ls.”

Cyrus was romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2019.