Miley Cyrus Slams 2020 VMAs Director for Alleged Sexist Comment

Miley Cyrus says that a production director at the 2020 VMAs made sexist comments about her performance.

Cyrus performed her latest single "Midnight Sky" at the 2020 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 30. She made headlines for swinging on a giant disco ball, a nod to her "Wrecking Ball" music video.

“I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s--t," she shared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about a moment backstage in which a director made sexist statements towards her. "I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f-----g lights off. You wouldn't tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off! I wanted this red lighting."

“They said, ‘Okay, okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want," she recalled. "And then something that I was doing…my bracelets kept getting caught in all of this s--t and they said, ‘You want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.’”

Cyrus said that that she replied, "‘Well a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to," adding that she was "aware" that that's why she was asked to perform.

"I've had these conversations with the directors talking to me," she added. "It’s a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing."

Additionally, the directors allegedly asked her how long her glam team would take for the day of the show. "I don’t lose my kindness, but I also don’t become a [door]mat," the singer explained. "I am firm about what I want."

Watch her VMAs performance, below.