Netflix Just Picked up a New Movie that Was Shot in Philly

Get ready to see Philadelphia on a TV Screen near you! According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, 'Concrete Cowboy' which was shot in Philly, is making its way to Netflix.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and was very highly ranked and talked about by numerous outlets, such as Vanity Fair and Deadline Hollywood. It stars Caleb McLaughlin, who is known for his role in Stranger Things, and Idris Elba. The plot of the film is based off of the 2009 novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri and revolves around troubled 15-year-old Cole, who is played by McLaughlin, and is sent way to lived with his estranged father in North Philadelphia, played by Elba, by his mother, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. During the film, Cole realizes that horseback riding can be a distraction and take him away from the issues happening in his neighborhood and poverty.

The film was also inspired by The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club which is an organization based in Philadelphia which recognizes horseback riding. The club also helps teach black youths how to take care of horses. This club goes way back in history and has been around for over 100 years. Although there is no official Netflix release date for the film, The Philadelphia Inquirer says that we should expect to see it start streaming sometime in 2021. Director Ricky Staub is a newcomer, making this his debut film. Based on reviews, it doesn’t seem like he will disappoint. I’m so excited to see some of my favorite Philly landmarks when watching Netflix.