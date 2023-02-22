Never Take Out Trash Again In EHT, Mays Landing, & Galloway, NJ

You're not imagining things. You read that right. If you're a resident in Mays Landing, Galloway, or Egg Harbor Township, you don't have to take your trash out anymore! That is, if you don't want to do it yourself.

You can call it lazy, but plenty of residents are thankful for the service. It's called Trash Day NJ. The company was started by a couple of Atlantic County natives that decided to offer valet trash services to pretty much all of Atlantic County.

Now before, I had said it was only in EHT, Galloway, and Mays Landing. After examining Trash Day's service map, they also offer their services to Absecon, Pleasantville, Northfield, Somers Point, and Linwood. Unfortunately, you can't request them in the surrounding areas of Buena, Estell Manor, Port Republic, Egg Harbor City, or Hammonton. That's not saying you won't be able to in the future. They're just not offering services there at the moment.

Their website says they're planning on expanding, so they may offer it in your town before you know it.

This service sounds great for anyone that struggles getting their trash out to the curb. For example, if your elderly parent lives alone and can't drag the bins out for pick-up anymore. It's also a great service if you plan on leaving for a vacation but don't want your trash sitting in your house for a whole additional week.

Hopefully, the folks that run this business will seriously think about expanding their services to the beach towns. This would be WONDEFUL for people who live at the beach here in South Jersey during the summer months. Some of them leave on Monday to go back to work and don't return until Friday for the weekend. So, what are you supposed to do with the trash if pick-up day is on Wednesday or Thursday? That's where Trash Day NJ would come in.

If you're interested in inquiring about their services, feel free to click HERE.

Source: TrashDayNJ.com

