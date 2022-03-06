New ‘Heardle’ App Is Like ‘Wordle’ but for Music

Move over Wordle, there's a new sheriff in town. An app called Heardle has been released, but instead of guessing five-letter words, players guess a song after listening to progressively longer snippets of the track.

Wordle has recently taken the world by storm. The guessing game challenges players to guess a five-letter word. They have six tries to get it right, with the color of the tiles changing to show how close you are to the word after each guess.

Heardle players listen to the intro of the song, with incorrect or skipped guesses unlocking more of the song. The goal is to guess correctly in as few tries as possible so you can share your score and make all your social media followers jealous. Like Wordle, you can only guess one Heardle a day.

On the game's about page, Heardle says they're "a respectful homage to Wordle, with a musical twist."

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most streamed songs in the past decade," they explain. "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

Players can also search for artists and song titles so they have an idea of the pool of answers available. Unfortunately, artists like Metallica, Slipknot and Rammstein don't appear to be featured in the game. But, Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Californication" are all in the answer bank.

Try your hand at Heardle here. Let us know if you guessed the song correctly.