NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

After two years of cancellations and restrictions, New Jersey's county fairs are poised to make a comeback. And with so many counties across the Garden State participating in 2022, now is a great time to plan your visits.

As we know, many of New Jersey's county fairs had to be canceled over the past two years, so it's been a while for some of us to get out there and enjoy everything they have to offer. Luckily for us, this year is looking very promising.

Aside from your local county, please consider visiting many of the other fairs happening across the state. From rides, food, animals, and even hot air balloons, each New Jersey county fair have something unique to offer.

And those unique experiences from county to county are just one of the many things that make living in the Garden State so great. It's something we should take full advantage of, regardless of which part of the state we're from.

Check out the current list below of New Jersey county fairs happening this summer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)