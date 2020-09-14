New Jersey Couple Give Waitress a Car as a Tip

I love it when I hear good news. I mean, there is so much bad news every single day, but hearing just one good news story each day can really help you feel better about the world we live in.

For example, I just read a story on inquirer.com about a waitress named Lisa Mollet who works at Empire Diner in Brooklawn, NJ. (Brooklawn is located in Camden County south of the Walt Whitman Bridge.)

According to inquirer.com, a couple who are a few of Mollet's regular customers just gave the server a very big tip. In fact, the tip was so big that it has 4 wheels.

Inquirer.com says that because of some financial hardships, Mollet has been forced to walk or take a taxi to work. This is why the diner regulars, Lisa Ayala and Jason Medina, decided to give their favorite server a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Mollet told inquirer.com that she "was shocked and never had something like that happen."

Earlier this year, there were multiple stories from across the U.S. where people had been very generous to restaurant servers.

In January, Jenny McCarthy posted a picture on Twitter showing a $2,020 tip that her actor husband, Donnie Wahlburg, had left for an IHOP server She used the hashtage "#2020tipchallenge".

All of this is proof that there are still lots of good people out there doing some really good things.