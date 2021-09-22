Everything New on Disney Plus in October
Disney+ isn’t going full Shudder for Halloween, but they do have a few mildly scary shows and films for family audiences. There’s a LEGO Star Wars special of Terrifying Tales themed to Halloween, and a brand-new Muppets movie, Muppets Haunted Mansion. (We’re guessing you can figure out what that’s about.) There’s the season finale of What If...? along with a documentary on the making of the show’s first season. Plus, Black Widow returns to Disney+, with no added fee this time, along with its own Marvel Studios Assembled documentary.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October:
Friday, October 1
New Library Titles
- Alvin And The Chipmunks
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Premiere
Wednesday, October 6
New Library Titles
- Black Widow
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
- Drain The Oceans (S4)
- The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
- Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
Disney+ Originals
Among the Stars - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Turner & Hooch - Season Finale, Episode 112 “Bite Club”
What If...? - Season Finale, Episode 109
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
Friday, October 8
New Library Titles
- Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
- Under Wraps
Disney+ Originals
Muppets Haunted Mansion - Premiere
Wednesday, October 13
New Library Titles
- Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!
- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
- The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Just Beyond - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season Finale, Episode 112
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 106, “Career Babes”
Friday, October 15
New Library Titles
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
Wednesday, October 20
New Library Titles
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
- PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Disney Insider - Episode 108
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled - “The Making of Black Widow”
New Library Titles
- Rookie Of The Year
- Thumbelina
Wednesday, October 27
New Library Titles
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Disney+ Originals
Disney Insider - Episode 109
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 108 “Talk-Story”
Marvel Studios: Assembled - “The Making of What If...?”
Friday, October 29
New Library Titles
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- McFarland, USA