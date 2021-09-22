Everything New on Disney Plus in October

Disney+ isn’t going full Shudder for Halloween, but they do have a few mildly scary shows and films for family audiences. There’s a LEGO Star Wars special of Terrifying Tales themed to Halloween, and a brand-new Muppets movie, Muppets Haunted Mansion. (We’re guessing you can figure out what that’s about.) There’s the season finale of What If...? along with a documentary on the making of the show’s first season. Plus, Black Widow returns to Disney+, with no added fee this time, along with its own Marvel Studios Assembled documentary.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October:

Friday, October 1

New Library Titles

- Alvin And The Chipmunks

- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Premiere

Marvel

Wednesday, October 6

New Library Titles

- Black Widow

- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

- Drain The Oceans (S4)

- The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

- Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

- Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

- Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Disney+ Originals

Among the Stars - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Turner & Hooch - Season Finale, Episode 112 “Bite Club”

What If...? - Season Finale, Episode 109

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

Friday, October 8

New Library Titles

- Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

- Under Wraps

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Muppets Haunted Mansion - Premiere

Wednesday, October 13

New Library Titles

- Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

- Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

- The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Just Beyond - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season Finale, Episode 112

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 106, “Career Babes”

Friday, October 15

New Library Titles

- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Wednesday, October 20

New Library Titles

- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

- PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Disney Insider - Episode 108

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled - “The Making of Black Widow”

New Library Titles

- Rookie Of The Year

- Thumbelina

Wednesday, October 27

New Library Titles

- Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Disney Insider - Episode 109

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled - “The Making of What If...?”

Friday, October 29

New Library Titles

- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

- McFarland, USA