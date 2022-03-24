Nicolas Cage Says There’s Still ‘A Chance’ He Plays Superman

Out of all the stars who almost played superhero roles, Nicolas Cage remains one of the most enigmatic. The actor was supposed to play Superman in Tim Burton’s ultimately scrapped film Superman Lives, and even posed for some dramatic photos suited up as the character. When the movie didn’t come to pass, Cage joined the ranks of would-be cinematic superheroes, and that was that. Or so we thought.

In a recent interview with GQ, Cage revealed that there might still be a chance that we see him on screen as Superman. His comment was in response to a Reddit post that asked why Superman Lives couldn't be made today. Cage responded, “Would it matter how much time I appeared as the character? There might still be a chance.”

Cage's answer is, unsurprisingly, pretty cryptic. How much does he know, that he’s not telling us? Bringing up the notion of “how much time” he would appear on screen could potentially be his way of teasing a future Superman cameo. Even though Superman Lives may never see the light of day, there is the possibility Cage could appear as the character in another DC movie or TV series.

Alternatively, Cage’s words could simply be taken as an open admission of his willingness to take on the role. Maybe there are no appearances planned right now, but if the powers at DC knew Cage was interested, that could change. After all, the upcoming movie The Flash will introduce the concept of the DC Multiverse — so really, anything could be possible.

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made We love superhero movies here at ScreenCrush, but the genre is not without its share of flops. Here we rank the worst of the worst.