Spinning out of the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad comes Peacemaker, a solo series for the unhinged Captain America knockoff played by John Cena. Set after the events of Gunn’s Suicide Squad, the HBO Max show will follow Peacemaker as he accepts a new assignment to stave off a well-deserved prison sentence.

The first teaser for the series premiered as part of the online DC FanDome event, and showed off the first look at Peacemaker’s new allies, including another classic DC Comics hero making his DCEU debut: Vigilante, the masked marksman who was created by legendary New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez. (His costume looks just like the old Vigilante who appeared in DC Comics in the 1980s.)

The teaser also introduces Peacemaker’s father, played by none other than Robert Patrick. They even have the same haircut, which is hilarious. Watch the full Peacemaker teaser below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

PEACEMAKER will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max on January 13.

