Pennsylvania to Allow Schools to Make Their Own Mask Rules in January

Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or even end their mask mandate for all K-12 students.

Currently, there's a statewide mandate that calls for all students to be masked statewide. That will change on January 17, the AP, and multiple outlets are reporting. Governor Tom Wolf is expected to confirm the announcement on Monday.

A mandate is expected to stay in place for early learning programs and child care facilities throughout the state.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.

