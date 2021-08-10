You'll need to wear a mask in all Philadelphia businesses if you're not vaccinated against COVID-19 (effective Wednesday), we believe.

City officials will announce very strict COVID-19 policies on Wednesday. Multiple outlets, including NBC 10, 6ABC and The Inquirer confirmed that the city will announce both requirements for face masks and vaccines.

Get our free mobile app

All patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or they'll need to wear a mask inside ALL Philadelphia businesses. This is expected to go into effect immediately, NBC10 reported.

It will, however, be up to the business itself to decide how they will implement this updated policy.

And if you're heading to the Made in America Music Festival in a few weeks, it sounds like you'll need a mask:

The city will announce that all outdoor non-seated events with more than 1,000 attendees will also require face masks. It won’t be in effect for seated events, however, according to NBC 10’s reporting.

The announcement will be made during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday morning, which will be hosted by city officials. We'll have more details after it's announced.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide. In fact, the crucial positivity rate of COVID-19 tests just crossed the 5% threshold in our area. The community spread of the virus is now classified as "substantial" by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The good news is that COVID-19 vaccination rates are beginning to tick back up across the nation (and in the city of Philadelphia). It's estimated that 53% of the city’s population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated against the virus. Meanwhile, according to the CDC, about 71% of the city’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

We'll have more after the announcement is made Wednesday. Continue reading below:

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.