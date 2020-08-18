The Barden Bellas are back... and pitching in for a good cause.

The Bellas made their grand, socially distanced return in a video shared by Elizabeth Banks on Instagram. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and the rest of the Pitch Perfect cast reunited remotely via social media to cover Beyoncé's 2011 hit "Love on Top.”

"Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help," the Pitch Perfect star captioned the clip, explaining that "money raised from the downloads of our rendition of 'Love on Top' will go directly to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world who need our support right now."

"We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyoncé and a great cause," Snow captioned the performance on her own page.

Watch the performance, below:

Downloads of the song and donations made on its YouTube page support children in Lebanon and people around the world impacted by COVID-19.