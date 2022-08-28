Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches.

Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided great food and customer service for nearly 50 years. The Masso family sold the business a few years ago and the new owners just couldn't make it work.

Some people on social media were blaming the Super Wawa that opened next door this past year.

Others say there was already a smaller Wawa just down the road and they are not to blame.

But if you talk to any pizzeria, sub shop or deli anywhere in the vicinity of where Wawa has opened up, they'll tell you it has taken a toll on their business. But, that's the free-market system and some things come in and some things go.

There is speculation that the current building Masso's occupies will be demolished and a car wash will go in its place. Masso's deli is in the small town of Gibbsboro which is between Cherry Hill and Vorhees.

There is a dwindling number of family owned and operated delis and sandwich shops. You can blame big chains like Wawa or the high cost of property or rent or high taxes.

Masso's Deli will be missed. but the one constant in the world, especially New Jersey, is change.

