An author who specializes in the royal family claims Prince George cheekily told his classmates to "watch out" and not get on his bad side.

"My dad will be king so you better watch out," Prince George, 9, allegedly told his classmates, according to Page Six and royal author Katie Nicholl's new book, The New Royals.

According to Nicholl, Prince George is well aware of his royal status, including that he himself will one day be king.

Apparently, if his classmates get on his bad side, he's not afraid to remind them of who he and his family are.

According to Nicholl, members of the royal family are "raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty."

British historian Robert Lacey reportedly believes that Prince William and Kate spoke with Prince George about his royal duties around his 7th birthday.

"William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a normal family upbringing, enabling the monarchy to stay relevant and keep up with modern times," the historian told The Daily Mail.

Nicholl apparently wrote in her book that Kate "admires the parenting techniques used by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex."

Prince Edward has two children: Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Meanwhile, Prince George's alleged exchange with his classmates caused some folks on Twitter to joke that he is a mini Draco Malfoy.

However, some are criticizing Nicholl for publishing stories about the underage royals — particularly Prince George — in her new book.

Fans of the royal family claim Nicholl's book has inspired the public to attack the child.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, Prince George has risen to second in line for the throne, after Prince William. Queen Elizabeth II's firstborn son, Prince Charles, is now King Charles, the king of England.