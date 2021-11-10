Prince Harry Warned Twitter CEO About Impending ‘Coup’ Day Before U.S. Capitol Riot

Prince Harry claimed that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the United States Capitol Riot the day before it happened.

On Tuesday (Nov. 9), Harry spoke at the Re:Wired Technology Conference in a panel concerning misinformation. When asked if he ever spoke to any social media CEOs in regards to how misinformation is spread, he revealed the startling information.

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before," Harry said. “And then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since."

Twitter declined to comment on Harry's remarks.

You'll recall that former President Donald Trump persuaded his supporters to prevent current President Joe Biden from "stealing" the election at his "Save America" rally. Trump made numerous false claims that there was voter fraud at play. Trump frequently used Twitter to speak directly to his followers before he was permanently banned from the platform in January 2021.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about how he "learned from a very early age" that the "incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth."

“They [media] successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences,” he continued. “I know this story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously, I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.”