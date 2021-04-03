Why Was Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Early?

Mossimo Giannulli, fashion designer and Lori Loughlin's husband, was released from prison early, just in time for Easter.

On Saturday (April 3), In Touch reported that Giannulli was released from prison and released to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management (RRM). He was originally sentenced to five months in federal prison and 250 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

“He was released three weeks earlier than planned,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s Lori’s Easter surprise.”

In January, Giannulli's team filed an emergency motion to change his sentence so he would be able to serve the remainder of his time at home, as he was placed in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 concerns. It is unknown if this concern played a part in his early release.

Meanwhile, Loughlin, who reportedly took a less active role in the scheme, but was still complicit, was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in December 2020. She is also required to complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $150,000 fine and serve two years in supervised release.

The couple previously denied their involvement in the viral college admissions scandal. However, in May 2020, they submitted a guilty plea to fraud charges.

The couple paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, fraudulently recruited to the University of Southern California as crew athletes, even though the two had no experience in the sport.