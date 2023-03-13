Popular Downtown Broadwalk Plans To Return To This Quaint New Jersey Town

Not every town around the Jersey Shore is fortunate enough to have a really nice boardwalk to hang out on and walk along in the summer.

However, what those towns may lack in a boardwalk, they make up for with a charming downtown area.

I always think of Point Pleasant.

Yes, I know they have Jenkinsons, but across the train tracks, you have all of the shops, dining, and places to walk around in the town's super quaint downtown area.

Cape May is again similar in that sense.

There's a cement promenade that runs along the beach but it's not really a boardwalk.

Downtown Cape May though is absolutely amazing to walk around and enjoy any time of the year.

One Jersey Shore town in particular though does something that I find very unique, and I don't believe I've seen this anywhere else.

For the past few summers, this town has dedicated a block or two to be used strictly for pedestrians.

People can walk around without having to worry about oncoming traffic and check out vendors, shops, dining, as well as music, and other activities.

A plan for this to come back this summer was presented to the town's board members and currently awaits approval, although it appears as though the event will be approved.

Red Bank, NJ Plans For The Return Of The Broadwalk Pedestrian Plaza

If you're not totally familiar with this concept, like I was, it's a really cool idea!

Each summer, for several weeks on Broad Street in Red Bank from White Street to Front Street, the area is reserved strictly for pedestrians.

According to Patch, of Red Bank, this year the town looks to continue the Broadwalk as well as build on having even more options for visitors.

Despite the Broadwalk needing to be officially approved for the summer of 2023, Patch reported that board members seemed open and receptive to having the event once again.

Last year the Broadwalk was held from July to August, there's still no confirmation as to when the event would run this year.

However, as soon as I hear something, I'll let you know!

