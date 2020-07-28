Report Says Fast Food Restaurants Charge More for Delivery

During this pandemic, food delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats have flourished even though back in May, we reported about how many restaurant owners dislike these types of companies.

I, for one, had never used a food delivery service prior to the pandemic, but when I did, I was for the most part happy with the convenience it offered. And if the cost of getting food delivered and tipping the delivery person raised the price of the meal, I was okay with it.

Then, at some point, when I was on one of the apps ordering food and got to the step where you confirm the order I stared in disbelief at the cost. And this was before adding in the delivery and service fees and a tip.

Well, now it all makes sense because I just read a story on businessinsider.com that says that several fast food restaurant chains have raised the price of their foods on delivery apps.

According to businessinsider.com, a Chick-fil-A sandwich that costs $5.29 in a restaurant in Brooklyn, NY is listed as costing $6.85 on DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Businessinsider.com says that is used Gordon Haskett Research Advisors to study 25 restaurant chains and that out of all of them, Chick-fil-A had the highest markups "with menu prices that are 29.8% higher for delivery compared to pick-up."

Chick-fil-A isn't alone in marking up prices. Businessinsider.com reports that Starbucks' prices for delivery were 20.3% higher than in-store and McDonald's prices for delivery were 19.6% higher than in-store.

To read more and to find out why restaurants might be marking up delivery prices, click here.