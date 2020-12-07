Rita Ora Literally ‘Forgot’ That She Dated Rob Kardashian

Rita Ora barely remembers her brief romance with Rob Kardashian.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Ora admitted that out of her many high profile relationships, her two-month stint with Kim K’s little brother back in 2012 was apparently not very memorable.

“Oh, I forgot about that," she confessed. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

Apparently, Kardashian was more smitten with Ora than she was with him, as he inked a black-and-white portrait of her on his rib cage while they were dating. It's unknown whether or not he has since covered up or altered the tattoo, but the original inking showed the singer wearing a black bustier top and boyfriend jeans with her hair in tight curls.

At the time of their breakup, Kardashian accused the pop star of cheating on him. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have speculated that their split is one of the things that contributed to his mental and physical health struggles.

Ora is currently dating 39-year-old video director Romain Gavras, who she was introduced to by friends shortly before the UK was put into the first coronavirus lockdown in March.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer also shared that she recently froze her eggs for a second time.

“I did my first when I was 24. I don’t want to feel the pressure of, 'Oh gosh, we’re running out of time.' It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.”

She shared that the process "does" hurt, and added that she's "not the best with hormones.”